90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Laura started to pick up the pieces of her life following the end of her marriage to Aladin and moved to Ecuador for a change of scenery. But her trip to South America has turned more into a "prison," she says in the exclusive sneak peek of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

"I just wanted to get away from it all," Laura told cameras from her three-bedroom condo that she's renting "dirt cheap."

A typical day used to include swimming in the ocean and hanging with her fellow Canadian ex-pats. "It really has been paradise, until the coronavirus. And now we are all in our homes," she says in the exclusive preview.