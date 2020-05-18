Pregnancy has been Brie Bella's best beauty secret.

On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram in order to celebrate the 30 week mark of her second pregnancy. In this update for her 7.6 million followers, the Belle Radici co-founder kept things au naturel as she posed nearly nude with her face free of makeup.

And, honestly, she couldn't be more beautiful!

"30 weeks," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside the snap.

By wearing only a tan shawl with fringe, it's safe to say that Brie wanted her baby bump to take center stage.

As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.