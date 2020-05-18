by Alyssa Ray | Mon., May. 18, 2020 1:13 PM
Pregnancy has been Brie Bella's best beauty secret.
On Monday, the Total Bellas star took to Instagram in order to celebrate the 30 week mark of her second pregnancy. In this update for her 7.6 million followers, the Belle Radici co-founder kept things au naturel as she posed nearly nude with her face free of makeup.
And, honestly, she couldn't be more beautiful!
"30 weeks," the retired WWE superstar wrote alongside the snap.
By wearing only a tan shawl with fringe, it's safe to say that Brie wanted her baby bump to take center stage.
As E! readers surely know, back in January 2020, Brie revealed that she and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) were expecting their second child. This reveal was a part of a double announcement as twin Nikki Bella is pregnant too.
Of course, we aren't the only ones sounding off on Brie's latest pregnancy update. In fact, her Total Divas peers have flocked to the comments to praise the soon-to-be mother of two.
"Ahhhhh," Nia Jax declared. "Perfection!!!!"
"Gorgeous," Carmella added.
"So beautiful," Trinity Fatu (AKA Naomi) gushed.
This isn't the first time that a pregnant Brie has glowed on Instagram. For Brie's stunning pregnancy pics, be sure to scroll through the images below!
"30 weeks," Brie wrote on Instagram.
"Bird and my Belly are growing too fast," the Total Bellas star relayed.
"Nothing beats a brand that doesn't sacrifice style for maternity. Obsessed with @legoeheritage maternity line because I feel like my baby bump doesn't get in the way of fashion," she shared.
"Hello 3rd Trimester," Brie exclaimed. "#28weekspregnant"
"Thought it was time to get ready," Brie shared online.
"26 weeks," the Belle Radici co-owner wrote. "Baby b is so active, already waking Mama up through the night."
"Putting on my workout clothes to remind me to get a sweat sesh in," the pregnant E! star said on Instagram.
"The belly is growing!! Went to the doctor today and everything is right on track," Brie wrote in April. "Still debating if I'm having a boy or a girl. What does everyone think?"
Brie uploaded this after the premiere of the new Total Bellas season!
Brie getting some exercise in!
Brie lounging by the pool and listening to The Bellas Podcast.
Brie reached the 22-week mark in her pregnancy and documented the moment with this selfie.
Brie, Nikki, Bryan, Artem and Birdie all spend quality family time together while social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
Brie checks in from a friend's wedding in Arizona.
Brie shares a pregnancy pic on IG in March 2020.
The Total Bellas stars snap a selfie with their matching baby bumps.
The pregnant twin sisters grab a bite to eat at Joan's on Third in L.A.
"#18weekspregnant Feeling great and loving apples!! "
"Always chaos in the Danielson house!!"
"Dinner with Dad!!"
"Quick pose before the panel"
"Baby bump love!!!"
"15 weeks and feeling sooo much better!! ���� #secondtrimester bliss"
The Bella Twins and their baby bumps hit a local farmers' market.
The pregnant twins step out with their growing baby bumps.
"41 weeks!! Enjoying the cool weather today @dbgphx Desert Botanical gardens!! Hoping all the walking in nature will inspire Birdie to come out #41weekspregnant #1weeklate #tryingtobepatient."
"Our Sunflowers have bloomed so @thewinstonfrenchie and I think it's a sign that Birdie will be coming very soon!!! #40weekspregnant #4dayslate #patientlywaiting #sunflowersaremyfavorite."
"Everything is all ready....just patiently waiting for my sweet little bird to come."
"Best distraction to make the day go by fast!!! We are both rooting her cousin Birdie on to come this weekend!! @whatlolalikes my precious little Vivienne."
"38 weeks pregnant!!! And my husband is still quizzing me on Bella Brains, check it out on our YouTube channel, link in bio."
"Will she come on Sunday!!??? What's everyone think???? #BellaArmy #birdiejoedanielson #babybump #pregnancy #39weekspregnant"
Brie took a series of gorgeous maternity pics during a picturesque shoot with Shannon Lee Photography.
Brie holds a tiny crown made for baby Birdie.
It almost looks like Brie is walking on water in this amazing pic.
Brie cradles her growing belling in a flowing white dress.
"Hello San Diego!!! ☀️ excited to see the #BellaFam ✨ #TotalBellas"
"���� #LAvibes"
"Loved last night's glam by @honeybeileen and hair by @hairbykatelynd ����✨ #TotalBellas"
"Honestly @fillyboomaternity nails it with bohemian fashion!!! ✨�� #fillyboo #maternityfashion #pregnantfashion #bohemianstyle #free #babybump
Glam: @honeybeileen
Hair: @hairbykatelynd"
"Hello Tahoe!!! ❄️ #maternityfashion #fauxfur #winterfashion #32weekspregnant"
"All ready for the WIN awards!!!! Thank you @honeybeileen and @paulnortonhair for making me feel fabulous!!! ✨"
"I've finally stepped into my Third Trimester!! 27 weeks preggo!!! I've been doing so much hiking, Ive thrown in some barre that when I hit the gym today I felt a little lost! But I got a great workout and feel so good. Sleep hasn't been the best because I have a very active baby at night but I'm so grateful for such a healthy easy pregnancy. 13 more weeks to go!!! #pregnancy #babybump #pregnancyfitness #babydanielson."
"Feeling so good at #23weekspregnant #babybump #mommytobe #happiestever."
"I love my @soonmaternity dress!!! Makes me feel the right kind of sexy!! #pregnantfashion #soonmaternity #babybump #23weekspregnant."
"I know people get bummed out with their bellies after Christmas but I must say I'm loving mine!! #babybump #22weeks #specialtimeofyear @goldsheepclothing."
"Love seeing my belly button starting to stick out!! #19weeks #babybump."
"Another glamorous gym pic!!! Got my workout in and now I'm ready to get my snack game on for #TotalBellas in 2 hrs!!! You won't want to miss this episode! OH my family!! tonight at 8pm only on E! #nowkickingpregnancysbutt."
"Girl Cousins!!!! How blessed they'll be to have each other! @whatlolalikes #bestfriendsalready #Girls #babybumps"
Congrats again to Brie and Bryan!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
