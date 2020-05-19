Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Shockingly Different World

"I think I can very safely say, as naive as it sounds now, having gone through this learning curve in the past year and a half, I did not have any understanding of just what it would be like," Meghan acknowledged to the BBC when she and Harry sat down for an interview after announcing their engagement in November 2017. "I don't think either of us did, that we both said that, even though we knew that it would be."

"No," Harry added, "I tried...to warn you as much as possible but I think both of us were totally surprised by the reaction after the first five six months where we had to ourselves of what actually happened from then. So I think you can you can have as many conversations as you want and try and prepare as much as possible. But we were... totally unprepared for what happened after that."

Such as a Daily Mail headline touting Harry's L.A.-born girlfriend as being "(almost) straight outta Compton," atop an article that for no good reason includes a primer on gang activity in the area.

Meghan admitted that the myriad untruths and the tone of some of the coverage about her and their relationship had been "disheartening." She continued, "You know it's a shame that that is the climate in this world to focus that much on that, or that that would be discriminatory in that sense. But I think, you know, at the end of the day I'm really just proud of who I am and where I come from, and we have never put any focus on that.

"We've just focused on who we are as a couple. And so when you take all those extra layers away and all of that noise, I think it makes it really easy to just enjoy being together and tune all the rest of that out."