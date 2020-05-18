by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 18, 2020 10:19 AM
Ryan Seacrest's rep is addressing concerns over his health.
On Sunday night, fans took to Twitter while watching the virtual American Idol finale to inquire about the 45-year-old host, who was broadcasting from his home. Nearing the end of the show, many social media users expressed their concern over Seacrest's health, stating the he was possibly exhibiting symptoms of a stroke. Fans noted that the host's eyes appeared swollen, and he appeared to jumble his words during the live event.
Seacrest was absent from hosting duties on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Monday morning, causing more concern from fans. However, Seacret's rep is now setting the record straight on his health.
"Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night," his rep shared in a statement with People on Monday. "Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home."
"Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, On Air with Ryan Seacrest, and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three-four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he's in need of rest," the statement continued. "So today he took a well-deserved day off."
During Sunday's finale, singer Just Sam was crowned the winner of American Idol.
After winning, Just Sam told E! News' Lilliana Vazquez, "This is life-changing. This is a dream come true, all the good things."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?