"This is life-changing. This is a dream come true, all the good things," Just Sam told E! News' Lilliana Vasquez after winning American Idol.

Just Sam got the news of her win in the long-running reality show's first-ever remote finale. Production was halted and plans adjusted after the coronavirus spread causing mass production shutdowns. Reality shows, like American Idol and The Voice, pivoted to at-home self-taping to conclude the seasons.

In the Sunday, May 17 finale, it was down to Just Sam and Arthur Gunn after Dillon James, Francisco Martin and Jonny West were eliminated earlier in the night. Just Sam said the win was "super unexpected."