Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner have a new name for their baby boy.

The Married at First Sight couple changed the little one's name from Hayes to Hendrix. The reality stars discussed the new moniker in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday. 

Jamie told her followers she actually chose the name Hayes before the child was born.

"We felt kind of pressured to make a decision on what his name was going to be because I wanted to bond with him," she said. "I really think you do bond a little bit better. I don't know. I did with [our daughter] Gracie anyways knowing her name. And then, like, when you have a baby inside you and you just call it 'baby boy,' I don't know, it doesn't feel as, like, a connection."

So, they chose Hayes. While the parents loved the first name, it didn't hold a significant meaning to them. But once their bundle of joy arrived, everything changed. 

"The first time I looked at him, I almost called him Hendrix," Jamie said. Doug also said he called the newborn Hendrix "right away."

The new name held special meaning, too.

"Hendrix is loosely tied with our angel baby Johnathan," Jamie said. "We had our very first son—his name is Johnathan—and we had him at 17 weeks. Obviously, he was way too young to survive. So, we try to honor him and keep him involved in our lives."

So, the couple decided to make the name change official and list "Hendrix" on the birth certificate.

Jamie and Doug welcomed the baby boy last week. 

