Is anybody getting a happy ending on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days? One person determined to get it is Varya. After she turned down Geoffrey's proposal, he returned to the United States, making it clear that they were over before he departed Russia.

Once back in the States, Geoffrey said Varya was texting him, she said she loved him and it was a stupid way to end their relationship. Geoffrey stuck to his guns and didn't engaged. He even started dating his friend, Mary, who previously revealed she had feelings for him.

Things were… going well? Until, surprise, Varya showed up in Knoxville.