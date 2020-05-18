Selena Gomez Is All of Us Taking Selfies in Quarantine

by emily belfiore | Mon., May. 18, 2020 7:03 AM
Selena Gomez is all glammed up with nowhere to go.
On Sunday, the "Rare" singer treated fans to a series of selfies on Instagram, serving a big quarantine mood with her gorgeous snaps. Snuggling up in her bed and showing off her curls, Gomez can be seen flashing the camera a big smile and giving her followers another sneak peek at what's to come from her upcoming Rare Beauty line.
"I had an urge to put my make up on," she captioned the post. "My papa noticed then proceeded to ask "why do you look like that?" He whistled as he walked away. So there's that. Wearing all @rarebeauty."
Gomez's post was met with tons of positive comments from her celeb pals. Emily Ratajkowski left the "Lose You To Love Me Singer" a heart eyes emoji in the comments section, followed by Lily Collins, who wrote, "Gorgeous girl." Her longtime makeup artist Hung Vanngo also praised Gomez with emojis, dropping two red hearts to give her glam his seal of approval.
This isn't the first time that the Disney alum has tested out her Rare Beauty products for fans. For her "Boyfriend" music video, Gomez rocked some goodies from the collection to achieve her flawless makeup. In a photo shared by the official Rare Beauty Instagram account, she sported a bold red lip and winged liner for the shoot, possibly eluding that the launch will include products for the eyes and lips.
Back in February, Gomez announced that she was launching Rare Beauty with an exciting announcement. "Guys, I've been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer," she shared along with a video of her testing products and creating its concept.
While little is known about Rare Beauty's debut collection, the brand's trademark states that fans can expect to shop for "fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations" and more once the line is released.
"Our mission is to shape conversations around beauty, self-acceptance, and mental health," a post made by the Rare Beauty's social media account read. "We want to help people get more access to support and services, and help people feel more authentically connected to one another and less alone in the world."
