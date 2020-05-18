Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the start of Mental Health Awareness Week in a big way.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge teamed up with several celebrities to record a message about the importance of talking about mental health amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The message, dubbed "The Mental Health Minute," was simultaneously broadcasted across every radio station in the U.K. to reach more than 20 million listeners.

"We're all connected," William said at one point. "And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone."

Kate then encouraged listeners to check in with one another.

"If you're struggling, it's important to talk about it," she said. "Or if you know someone who is acting differently, it's OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."

Soccer star Harry Kane, actor David Tennant, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and singer-songwriter Dua Lipa all recorded messages, as well.