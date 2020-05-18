Remember when The Politician turned everything on its head with the season two finale by jumping ahead in time and introducing characters played by Bette Midler and Judith Light? No, you don't? That's understandable because the first episode came out what feels like 321 years ago in September 2019.

The second season is on its way to Netflix, sans Jessica Lange, but still with Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday, June 19.

Check out the new poster above.

While the first season tracked a twisty race for student body class president at an affluent high school, season two is all about a state senate race.