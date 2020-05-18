Grab your tissues!

On Sunday, John Krasinski continued his mission of bringing the world some good news amid the pandemic with the heartwarming finale of his YouTube show Some Good News. Announcing that the show will be taking a break, the A Quiet Place star relived some of Some Good News' most memorable moments from its 14-episode run, including the cast of The Office reuniting for a fan's wedding, hosting virtual prom and helping the class of 2020 have an epic graduation.

But, like all Some Good News episodes, Krasinski made sure to highlight the good news that was happening around the world, starting with some moving videos of COVID-19 survivors leaving the hospital. And, of course, he made sure to include some humorous moments as well, giving viewers a look at the inventive ways people are keeping themselves entertained while practicing social distancing.

Expressing his gratitude, Krasinski said, "Well, on a very personal note, I can tell you that I will never be able to properly articulate just how much this show has meant to me and what a tremendous honor it has been to share in all of it with you."