Rooney Mara Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Joaquin Phoenix

Rooney Mara is pregnant!

The Oscar nominee is expecting her first child with Joaquin Phoenix, according to multiple reports. This news comes shortly after Rooney was spotted out in Los Angeles, delivering flowers to sister Kate Mara on Mother's Day.

"Rooney is about six months along," an insider told Us Weekly. "Joaquin is great and has been accompanying her to appointments."

Rooney, 35, and Joaquin, 45, were first romantically linked in Jan. 2017, when they were spotted at a wellness retreat together. This sighting came four years after the actors starred in the movie Her. They later reunited on the 2018 movie Mary Magdalene.

In May 2017, the private pair confirmed their romance during the Cannes Film Festival. Two years later, the couple sparked engagement rumors when Rooney was photographed wearing a diamond ring. Later that same year, Joaquin offered some rare insight into their relationship during an interview with Vanity Fair.