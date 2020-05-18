Tyler Cameron is sticking by Hannah Brown.

After the former Bachelorette came under fire for saying the N-word during an Instagram Stories video, the runner-up took to social media to urge his followers to "lift" her "up from this."

"In these moments, you have the opportunity to burry someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this," Cameron wrote via the social network on Sunday. "She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let's learn and lift each other up with love."

Earlier in the day, Cameron re-shared a video posted by former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and said the season 13 star "hit the nail on the head."

"Y'all need to look at the comments," he wrote. "We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem."