Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 18, 2020 5:27 AM
Getty Images
Tyler Cameron is sticking by Hannah Brown.
After the former Bachelorette came under fire for saying the N-word during an Instagram Stories video, the runner-up took to social media to urge his followers to "lift" her "up from this."
"In these moments, you have the opportunity to burry someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this," Cameron wrote via the social network on Sunday. "She is learning and growing just like every single one of us. Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let's learn and lift each other up with love."
Earlier in the day, Cameron re-shared a video posted by former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay and said the season 13 star "hit the nail on the head."
"Y'all need to look at the comments," he wrote. "We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem."
He then posted screenshots of some of the comments he received after re-sharing Lindsay's video.
"This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don't get it," he wrote. "This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem."
One of the screenshots featured a comment from a follower who wrote "Hannah sang words to a song" and "did nothing wrong."
"If they want to blame someone, blame the rap artist," the commenter wrote. "She is not racist and Rachel should mind her own business."
Cameron then issued a reply.
"Those that say it's part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch," he wrote. "HB is not racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word bitch and hopefully it'll start to click for you."
On Saturday, Brown recited the words to DaBaby's song "Rockstar," including the N-word. While Brown initially insisted she didn't think she said the word, she later issued an apology on Instagram.
"I owe you all a major apology," she wrote in a statement. "There is no excuse and I will not justify what I said. I have read your messages and see the hurt I have caused. I own it all. I am terribly sorry and know that whether in public or private this language is unacceptable. I promise to do better."
Lindsay claimed she reached out to Brown directly.
"I thought, you know what, let me just speak to the person directly and let them know how I'm feeling," she said. "You know, it's not an opportunity to call someone out, it's not necessarily an opportunity to drag someone, it's an opportunity to maybe educate them, to speak to them how you were personally upset about it. So that's exactly what I did—never with the intention to come do an Instagram Live, never with the intention to call someone out. I thought, 'Let me challenge this person to use their platform because last night it was used in a different way so let me challenge them to use it in a better way.' Maybe it was a mistake, maybe they didn't realize the intention behind it. So, let me give them opportunity to now use their platform to correct that mistake."
Lindsay then said she was "personally hurt and offended" that she "gave someone the opportunity to do that and it wasn't done."
"Now, I understand that an apology was made but when I know what could have been done, when I know what I challenged someone to do, they refused to do it, or they did not do it," she said.
Lindsay and Cameron weren't the only members of Bachelor Nation to issue a response. Bekah Martinez, Nick Viall and several of the franchise's stars did, as well.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?