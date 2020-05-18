We hope we never lose this, we hope it never ends.

Taylor Swift delivered an incredible concert special for her fans over the weekend. On Sunday night, ABC aired Swift's "City of Lover" show, during which she performed numerous songs off of her latest hit album, Lover. Swift's set also included a number of acoustic performances, to the delight of Swifties everywhere.

One of the songs Swift decided to strip down for the special? "Cornelia Street." During the concert special, Swift brought out her guitar, took a seat and performed the fan favorite song.

"I use songs almost like photographs, so I can go back to a time, to a memory, so I can experience it," Swift said of "Cornelia Street," which is believed to be about the early stages of her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. The song title is a nod to a street in New York City, where the couple is rumored to have spent time together early on in their romance.