Eva Mendes Shows Off Her Wild Makeover From Her Daughters

Eva Mendes / Instagram
Eva Mendesjust got one beautiful makeover.
This weekend, the 46-year-old actress took to Instagram to share a selfie of her makeup done by her very own daughters Esmeralda Amada Gosling and Amanda Lee Gosling.
Her daughters gave her one colorful and wild makeover perfect for Spring. "They've won," Mendes captioned her selfie.
While Mendes doesn't publicize her life with her daughters and her husband Ryan Gosling, it's always sweet when she shares snippets of their life together.
In April, the actress got real about why she keeps her family life private and under wraps.
"During these times, I'm so confused about what to post so I'm going to post things that move me in hopes that they move you as well. Since I don't post my about immediate family, and it feels so wrong to post about work, here you go," she shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of a painting. "One of my favorite pieces of art from one of my favorite artist René Magritte. I've always loved this one and it feels especially relevant right now. sending lots of love out there."
In the comments, however, a fan asked why she doesn't post her family and husband Gosling.
"hi! I have always had a clear boundary when it comes to my man and my kids," the mother-of-two responded. "I'll talk about them of course, with limits, but I won't post pictures of our daily life. And since my children are still so little and don't understand what posting their image really means, I don't have their consent. And I won't post their image until they're old enough to give me consent."
As for why she keeps her marriage with The Notebook actor private, Mendes shared that it "just works for us this way."
This wasn't the first time Mendes has taken the time to clear the air in her comments section.
Earlier this month, the New York & Company designer responded to a comment that referred to her as a "single mother" and that Gosling doesn't seem to "help her" with raising their daughters.
Gracefully, Mendes replied, "I love women. I'm a girls' girl. I love connecting to women. That's mainly why I have this page. So when I say I'm a 'tired mama' and want to connect to other 'tired mamas' it's not about excluding the fathers or other caregivers that do so much. It's just me connecting to other women but in no way does it de-value what papas do."
She continued, "And why I don't talk about Ryan and all the wonderful things he does as a father is because I keep that part private. I don't want to involve him or how he parents because I don't feel comfortable crossing that boundary that I have set for myself. I feel it's best that I continue to disclose what I'm comfortable with but not involve him or my kids too much. It's not about being cagey or weird, it's just about staying private in a public space. Does that make sense? Hope so. Because this is my honest answer and I really do love connecting to you women."