Tonight's Supergirl finale is not going to end where anyone hopes it will, but it's still got a lot to offer.

Production had to shut down a few episodes earlier than planned due to the pandemic, making tonight's episode an unexpected finale that comes when the fight against Leviathan and Lex is just kicking it into high gear. We won't be seeing the end of that fight tonight, but that doesn't mean there's not plenty that we will get to see, including a sort-of reunion with Lena and debut of vigilante Alex (Chyler Leigh).

After a close call with danger last week, Kelly suggested to Alex that maybe it was time to start wearing a mask to protect herself, and we're going to get to see this newly masked version of Alex in tonight's episode. She makes her debut as the team is getting used to the return of Lena, who has realized her mistake and is hoping she can now help Supergirl out, but it's not going to be such smooth sailing.

Leigh told us all about it over the phone from her home in Tennessee, where she's been quarantining with her family.