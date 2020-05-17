Hope Solo Is "Brokenhearted" After Her Dog Dies from Shooting

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., May. 17, 2020 9:06 AM

Hope Solo

Hope Soloshared the devastating news that her dog passed away.

On Saturday, the soccer star took to Instagram to express her heartache over her and her husband Jerramy Stevens' loss. The 38-year-old star shared that her fur baby, Conan, was shot a few yards outside of her property. He later passed away due to blood loss.

"We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night," Solo began her caption. "He fought up until the very end.‬ We're crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home."

"We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives.," her message continued. "Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind."

She added, "We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.‬"

Solo first shared the news that her fur baby was in critical condition about two days ago.

"Our magnificent dog Conan (brown, on the far left) is in critical condition after being shot last night," she wrote on Instagram. "It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act."

"Jerramy and I are shocked and heartbroken, but we want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices," she continued.

Adding, "We've heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!"

The couple have been proud pet parents for a long time. Since Conan's passing, it appears the pair has four dobermans.

