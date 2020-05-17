Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Brian Austin Green had some things to get off his chest.
The 46-year-old actor is known for rarely sharing snaps on his social media, however, his latest post is gaining a lot of attention. On Saturday night, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star took to Instagram with a cryptic message.
"Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long," Green's caption began. "They start feeling smothered. It's a great big world and they want to experience it."
Capturing his message even more, he uploaded an image of butterflies sitting on flowers.
Even more interesting? As some fans will know, Megan Fox is known to have a tattoo with a butterfly quote that reads, "We will all laugh at gilded butterflies."
Brian's post was shared a few hours after the Jennifer's Body star was seen hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly. Additionally, his latest message comes just weeks after rumors swirled about his and Fox's marriage.
In late April, the longtime couple sparked split speculation, especially after Brian was spotted not wearing his wedding band during afternoon outings.
Moreover, the two haven't been photographed together in a while.
Just last month a source exclusively told E! News that they've been living separately during the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, despite their living situation, our insider assured us that "they don't plan to file [for] divorce right now."
Fans of the couple will know their romance has had a few bumps in the road. The pair called off their engagement in 2009, two years after the actor popped the big question. They would reconcile their relationship and get married a year later.
However, after five years of marriage, Fox filed for divorce in 2015. The following year, in the midst of their divorce, the actress debuted a baby bump and it appeared they were in a much better place.
The pair shares three children together: Noah Shannon (7), Bodhi Ransom (4) and Journey River (3).
At this time, they have yet to address rumors they are splitting.