Timothée Chalamet is paying tribute teachers!

On Saturday night, the actor took part in Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020. The event was curated by LeBron James in collaboration with high school students and educators across the United States.

Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, stars are taking the time to honor graduates. On Saturday evening, Chalamet joined LeBron, President Barack Obama, delivering the commencement message, Pharrell Williams, the Jonas Brothers, Timothée Chalamet, H.E.R., Kevin Hart, Alicia Keys, Lena Waithe, Megan Rapinoe, Maren Morris, and Olivia Wilde for the graduation special.

"Hello to the class of 2020. I'm happy to get a chance to be here and to celebrate with all of you tonight," Chalamet said. "I can't imagine what the last couple of months has been like for students, let alone for high school seniors, and not being able to attend your graduation ceremonies. I'm joined by this year's 2020 graduates from LaGuardia High School, who are behind me in thanking those teachers who inspire us."