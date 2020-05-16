Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Could we be hearing wedding bells soon?!
Sarah Hyland is looking forward to spending forever with her fiancé Wells Adams... and that might come sooner than fans think.
For his birthday on Saturday, in which he celebrated his 36th year, the Modern Family star shared a sweet tribute to her man. In that same post, she also teased that she wanted to get married already, and said they just might seal the deal at City Hall.
"Happy Birthday to my future husband," Sarah's special tribute read on Instagram, alongside photos of the two looking over-the-moon in love. "2020 has not gone the way we thought it would but my love for you is at least one thing that will never change."
She added, "Thank you for your laugh, your jokes, your sunshine. I'm so grateful to have spent another year around the sun with you. You're a dream come true and my true north ;) ."
"Who knows," she continued. "Maybe we'll get married at city hall and use this picture as our announcement... I love you more than words can say. To Pluto and Back Baby. Happy Birthday."
Fans of the couple might recall that they got engaged nearly a year ago.
Back in July 2019, the dynamic duo revealed the special and exciting news with the former Bachelorette contestant getting down on one knee during their beachy vacations.
"That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff @wellsadams," the Modern Family star wrote on Instagram of the announcement.
Adams responded, "It takes two! Well 5 including the doggos! Love you more bab....fiancé!"
Just two months ago, the reality TV personality told E! News that he and Sarah had started the wedding planning process.
However, he revealed this before the Coronavirus pandemic hit hard, and it's unclear, if they couple has put things on hold for the time being.
At the time, Wells said of the wedding planning process, "Now I think we will start figuring out all that stuff out."
Adding, "[Sarah] was working so much and I was working a lot where we weren't able to focus in on that but now that she has some time off, we'll be able to get some things together."
It appears that they just might, if the actress' latest post is any indication!