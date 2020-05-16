In a lighthearted moment, the former commander-in-chief acknowledged the less fun elements of graduation ceremonies. "Now, I'll be honest with you. The disappointments of missing a live graduation, those will pass pretty quick. I don't remember much of my own high school graduation. I know that not having to sit there and listen to a commencement speaker isn't all that bad. Mine usually go on way too long. Also, not that many people look great in those caps. Especially if you have big ears like me," he said. "And you'll have plenty of time to catch up with your friends once the immediate public health crisis is over."

However, as he pointed out, "what remains true is that your graduation marks your passage into adulthood. The time when you begin to take charge of your own life. It's when you get to decide what's important to you—what kind of career you want to pursue, who you want to build a family with, the values you want to live by. And given the current state of the world, that may be kind of scary."

Acknowledging the many hardships caused by the pandemic, "you're going to have to grow up faster than some generations," Obama said. "This pandemic has shaken up the status quo and laid bare a lot of our country's deep-seated problems. From massive economic inequality, to ongoing racial disparities, to a lack of basic healthcare for people who need it. It's woken a lot of young people up to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don't work. And it doesn't matter how much money you make, if everyone around you is hungry and sick. And that our society and our democracy only work when we think not just about ourselves, but about each other."