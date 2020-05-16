Britney Spears almost played with our hearts.

The 38-year-old pop star made heads turn and people swoon when she released her "Oops!… I Did It Again" music video. From the Titanic references to the space-themed set to the epic choreography to her iconic red latex catsuit, the video has since become legendary.

However, the famous body-hugging suit almost didn't happen.

To celebrate Britney's second album anniversary (which just turned 20!), the music video's stylist recently spoke with Vogue to spill all of the fashion tea.

"We wanted everything to be sexy and monochromatic," Estee Stanley told the publication about her and the princess of pop's style vision for the video.

However, Stanley explained that they both struggled to figure out an outfit that would take center stage and act as Britney's main statement piece. The two decided to enlist the help of Michael Bush, a costume designer who was working closely with the songstress in those days.