by Mike Vulpo | Fri., May. 15, 2020 3:35 PM
Hailey Bieber is giving followers a rare glimpse into her marriage to Justin Bieber.
While the couple has faced their fair share of headlines regarding their love story, it's rare when pop culture fans get to hear directly from them.
On Friday morning, however, the model sat down with Natalie Manuel Lee for Hillsong Channel and kicked off a candid discussion about marriage.
"I think I'd always hope that he was the person I would end up with anyway so when we got together, it was just like I trust this is what is supposed to be happening," Hailey explained to the Now With Natalie host. "Getting married is not ever to be taken lightly. It's not a joke. It's very, very serious…It was a very thought out life decision and it took every ounce of my faith in Jesus to step forward in that."
During the sit-down, Hailey explained how she was raised in a Christian household. She would go on to explain the "extra guilt" she put on herself to be the "good girl."
"We all wish there were things we had never done and we all wish that there were decisions we didn't make and mistakes we didn't make but what I learned being married is that every mistake that I made and every bad decision I made—everything I was making myself feel guilty for—actually led to me getting married and it led to me being a wife," Hailey shared. "Probably for the first six or seven months of being married, I was just ridden with guilt. I wish I hadn't done this. I wish I had just walked into this clean and free and clean slate but what it taught me is that it's A, not realistic, and B, we all have guilt and we all shame for things we've done but it doesn't have to define who we are and it didn't have to define me in my relationship."
She continued, "It didn't have to define me as a married woman and as a wife. We're constantly evolving especially in Jesus. Our relationship with Christ is always going deeper and deeper."
Through all the highs and lows of life, Hailey believes that her faith has been on her side.
And while marriage has symbolized a new chapter for the couple, Hailey is proud to see how much their love story has evolved.
"We went through a lot in the first six, seven months of our marriage. There was a lot going on with Justin's health and for me, taking on a responsibility like that was tough but I also know that God would never put me in a situation that I couldn't handle," Hailey shared. "I've just watched him evolve in the last year and I've watched our relationship evolve in a way that I know was only possible because Jesus is in the center of it."
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?