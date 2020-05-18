Get ready to laugh, because today it's the queen of comedy's birthday!

That's right, today Tina Fey is ringing in her 50th birthday and, to celebrate, we're taking a look back at the performer's funniest sketches from Saturday Night Live.

Any fan of the show remembers the Tina Fey era, as the actress starred in memorable sketches impersonating figures like Sarah Palin as well as commanded the "Weekend Update" desk alongside Amy Poehler.

The celebrity, who also served as the sketch series' first-ever female head writer, went on to create and star in shows like 30 Rock and write the iconic movie Mean Girls, which also recently saw a Broadway musical adaptation.

The producer will also keep us laughing for years to come, as she has upcoming shows in the works like Mr. Mayor coming to NBC in 2020 and her Girls5Eva arriving on Peacock later this year.