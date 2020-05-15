Join the Today Show's Virtual Plaza From Home!

by Allison Crist | Fri., May. 15, 2020 3:06 PM

Calling all Today fans!

Rockefeller Plaza may be closed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the NBC morning show wants you to join Hoda Kotb and everyone else at Studio 1A by participating in a virtual Today plaza

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will allow fans from around the country to experience the excitement of the Today plaza and interact with the anchors live during the broadcast, all from the comfort of their own homes!

7 Reasons Why We Love Today

If you or someone you know is interested in participating, fill out the form on the Today show's website. A Today producer will reach out to selected fans with detailed instructions.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!

Don't miss Today weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC!

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)

