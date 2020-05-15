Go to the Prom With Some of TV's Best School Dance Episodes

For many students, the end of the school year is generally marked by the big dance, the prom. But as schools around the country pivoted to distance learning in the wake of the coronavirus, the prom didn't happen in the traditional sense. If you're missing the big dance, or just want to experience the nostalgia of the prom and days gone by, these TV episodes are a perfect antidote.

The prom TV episode is the hallmark of a young adult/family show. It's almost always full of some kind of drama or milestone, even for comedies throwing their hat in the ring with a prom-centric installment.