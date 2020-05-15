Scott Disick Is "Figuring Out His Options" After Checking Out of Rehab

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., May. 15, 2020 3:24 PM
Scott Disick is taking things one day at a time after checking himself out of rehab.
A source tells E! News the reality star "hasn't figured out his next rehab move," but is "considering a few treatment facilities who are reliable." It's unclear when the father-of-three will check himself into a new center, as he "wants the dust to settle" following his short-lived stay in Colorado, the source shares.
More importantly, the source says Scott is "figuring out his options as discretely as possible," since he wants to avoid a repeat of what happened with the Colorado facility.
"Scott is still very upset and angry at what happened. He is trying to stay low key and isn't leaving the house much," the insider explains.
While he waits to figure out his next steps, he's leaning on girlfriend Sofia Ritchie, who our source says is "supporting him at home."
Like before, the insider says she's "been with him along the way," and is joined by Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of her family in offering Scott the help he needs.
In addition, the source reveals Kourtney "feels sympathetic" towards her ex and is allowing him to see their children as her works through past trauma from his parent's deaths.
Scott's attorney Marty Singer previously stated that Scott was seeking help "in an effort to finally come to terms and deal with the pain" that was caused by losing his parents within a short amount of time. "Scott has been silently suffering for many years due to the sudden death of his mother, followed by the death of his father 3 months later," Singer shared. "He did not check in for any alcohol or cocaine abuse."
