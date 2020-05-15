If you're a bird, we're a bird.

While looking back on his iconic movie roles with Vanity Fair, James Marsden revealed that he knew The Notebook was going to resonate deeply with audiences very early on, even though he had his doubts at some points.

"You know, there were moments where it felt like, ‘Is this, like, really schmaltzy? Is this…Are people just going to roll their eyes at this movie," he recalled thinking. "But then I remember seeing some of Ryan [Gosling] and Rachel [McAdams]'s scenes and [James] Garner and Gena Rowlands' stuff and I was like, ‘Wow, [director] Nick Cassavetes, he's making something special here."

But it wasn't until the premiere of the 2004 film that it really clicked for Marsden. "I remember going to the premiere…and they were passing out Kleenexes," the Westworld star recalled. "And they were like, ‘We've tested the movie. Trust us, we need them. They need them.' And I remember seeing the movie and I was crying like a baby—like we all did."