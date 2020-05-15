Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Selfie Is Heating Up Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:18 PM
Summer is still a few weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already turning up the heat.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sizzling selfie. The photo showed the Poosh founder relaxing outside while wearing a black bikini with a colorful floral print.
"Good morning," she captioned the snapshot.
After seeing the post, several of Kourtney's famous friends took to the comments section to show her some love.
"Good morning," Malika Haqq wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji.
"Now this is a weekend MOOD!" Simon Huck added along with two fire emojis.
This wasn't the first time Kourtney had enjoyed a little fun in the sun this week. Just a few days ago, she posted a few pictures of herself posing by the pool in her swimsuit and reading a book. But after a commenter started spreading pregnancy speculation, Kourtney didn't waste any time shutting down the rumors and putting the follower in place.
"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she clapped back. "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body."
To see the photo and some of Kourtney's other swimsuit styles, check out the gallery below.
"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.
Katie Levine for Poosh
While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.
Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.
It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG.
Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.
"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.
E!
Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!
E!
"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.
E!
The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"
INFphoto.com
Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.
Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.
Kourtney stops to snap a pic of her bangin' body in a two piece.
Pichichi / Splash News
Kourtney even makes conservative one-pieces look va va voom.
Kourtney shared this photo with the caption, "Selfie camera view."
Kourtney posted this sexy photo and captioned it, "Sunday funday!"
Kourtney posted this photo to celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq's birthday. She captioned the pic, "Happy Happy Birthday to my favorite twins and members of our girl group!"
We're in love with Kourtney's bikini!
Kourtney shared this cute photo with the caption, "Troop Beverly Hills."
Kourtney posted this photo of herself in a gold bikini with the caption, "Happy Labor Day! wait, there's no emoji for a tricycle with no handles?!"
TRB/EKNY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
How cute is this photo of Kourtney taking a pic of Kendall?!
Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com
Kourtney looks beautiful in this photo by the pool!
Brian Prahl/SplashNews
How stunning does Kourtney look?!
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!
