Kourtney Kardashian's Latest Bikini Selfie Is Heating Up Instagram

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 15, 2020 12:18 PM

Summer is still a few weeks away, but Kourtney Kardashian is already turning up the heat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sizzling selfie. The photo showed the Poosh founder relaxing outside while wearing a black bikini with a colorful floral print.

"Good morning," she captioned the snapshot.

After seeing the post, several of Kourtney's famous friends took to the comments section to show her some love.

"Good morning," Malika Haqq wrote along with a heart-eyes emoji. 

"Now this is a weekend MOOD!" Simon Huck added along with two fire emojis.

This wasn't the first time Kourtney had enjoyed a little fun in the sun this week. Just a few days ago, she posted a few pictures of herself posing by the pool in her swimsuit and reading a book. But after a commenter started spreading pregnancy speculation, Kourtney didn't waste any time shutting down the rumors and putting the follower in place. 

"This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it," she clapped back. "I have given birth three amazing times, and this is the shape of my body."

Kourtney Kardashian's Best Moments of the Decade

To see the photo and some of Kourtney's other swimsuit styles, check out the gallery below.

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram, Bikini

Instagram

Good Morning Indeed

"Good morning," Kourt wrote on Instagram with this sizzling shot in May 2020.

Kourtney Kardashian

Katie Levine for Poosh

Hello Yellow

While hosting a "Poolside with Poosh" party, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star sported an Onia swimsuit.

Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Ann Shepherd, Instagram

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Bikini B-Day

Kourtney helped celebrate her BFF Stephanie's birthday over the weekend! The two posed for a photo in matching bikinis and appeared to be having a fabulous time.  

Kourtney Kardashian, Reign Disick

Instagram

Ciao

Kourt and her kids take in the sights near the Il Cristo degli Abissi statue in Northern Italy.

Kourtney Kardashian, Instagram

Instagram

Bella

It's summertime in Sardinia! "ciao," the jet-setting mom of three wrote on Instagram.  

Kourtney Kardashian

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Glowing

Kourtney is living her best life on this boat off the Italian coast!

Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Ann Shepherd,

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Peaches/Beaches

Just Kourtney and Stephanie Ann Shepherd being fabulous (again) in the Turks and Caicos.

Kourtney Kardashian, Larsa Pippen

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Golden Hour

Longtime friend Larsa Pippen joins Kourtney for another flawless bikini snapshot from their island vacation. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Stephanie Ann Shepherd

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Lounging Around

Kourtney stuns in a pink string bikini on the beach with her pal Stephanie.  

Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian

Kourt & Khlo Take Turks & Caicos

The gals recreate their Kourtney & Khloe Take Miami poster 10 years later during a trip to the Turks and Caicos. "They're Sisters Not Saints," Kourtney captioned the photo on her IG. 

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Birthday Girl

Kourtney enjoys an early 40th birthday with a trip to Finland with her fam.

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Mexico Dreamin'

"Little Cabo would be nice," Kourt posted in February 2019.

Kourtney Kardashian

E!

Romantic Getaway

Kourtney enjoys a romantic Mexican getaway with boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Look at that booty!

Kourtney Kardashian

E!

Views

"it's the simple things," Kourtney captioned this scenic pic.

Kourtney Kardashian

E!

Bootylicious

The mother of three shows off her insane bikini body while lounging in Mexico. "guac is extra"

Kourtney Kardashian, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

INFphoto.com

Sizzling in South Beach

Kourtney emerges from the Miami ocean looking like a glistening goddess.

Kourtney Kardashian Twitter, Fourth of July

Twitter

Independent Lady

Courtney celebrates Fourth of July 2016 with friends in Miami.

Kourtney Kardashian

Twitter

Swimsuit Selfie

Kourtney stops to snap a pic of her bangin' body in a two piece.

Kourtney Kardashian, Favorite Celebrity Vacation Spots

Pichichi / Splash News

One-Piece Wonder

Kourtney even makes conservative one-pieces look va va voom.

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Stunning Selfie

Kourtney shared this photo with the caption, "Selfie camera view."

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Close Up!

Kourtney posted this sexy photo and captioned it, "Sunday funday!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Sexy Squad

Kourtney posted this photo to celebrate Malika and Khadijah Haqq's birthday. She captioned the pic, "Happy Happy Birthday to my favorite twins and members of our girl group!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Bikini Beauty

We're in love with Kourtney's bikini!

Kourtney Kardashian, Twitter

Twitter

"Troop Beverly Hills"

Kourtney shared this cute photo with the caption, "Troop Beverly Hills."

Kourtney Kardashian, Bikini

Instagram

Gold Goddess

Kourtney posted this photo of herself in a gold bikini with the caption, "Happy Labor Day! wait, there's no emoji for a tricycle with no handles?!"

Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

TRB/EKNY/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Sister Time!

How cute is this photo of Kourtney taking a pic of Kendall?!

Kourtney Kardashian

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Poolside Perfection

Kourtney looks beautiful in this photo by the pool!

Kourtney Kardashian, Mexico Bikini

Brian Prahl/SplashNews

Beach Beauty

How stunning does Kourtney look?!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns this September, only on E!

