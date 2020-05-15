Read Justin Bieber's Empowering Message to His Baby Sister Bay Bieber

Justin Bieber will always have his little sister's back.

On Thursday, the "Yummy" singer gave his half-sister Bay Bieber, 20 months, a sweet shout-out on Instagram. Sharing a picture of himself and the adorable toddler, who is the daughter of his father Jeremy Bieber and wife Chelsey Bieber, having a twinning moment in their matching loungewear and beanies as they snuggled up with one another, Justin proved he's the best big brother ever by posting an empowering message.

"Dear baby sis, you will grow up to be a confident, strong, kind, compassionate powerful woman!" he wrote. "Excited to watch you grow into the incredible woman you are DESTINED TO BE!"

That same day, Justin was joined by his other half-sister Jazmyn Bieber in the studio, where he gave the 11-year-old some musical pointers. She shared a picture with her big bro in the booth on her Instagram account, writing, "Learning from the best @justinbieber."