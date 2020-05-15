American Idol continues its second life on ABC. Ahead of the season three finale, ABC announced the singing competition series will return for a fourth season. But something was missing from the announcement: who's returning?

Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan have served as the judging panel for all three seasons. Longtime host Ryan Seacrest picked up the duties once again for the revival on ABC. Bobby Bones served as mentor.

American Idol is no stranger to judging shakeups. During its first 15 seasons on Fox, the panel included Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Kara DioGuardi, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carey, Nicki Minaj and Keith Urban at various points. Seacrest has hosted the series since the start of the series in 2002.