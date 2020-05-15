by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 15, 2020 9:41 AM
Congratulations are in order for Michael Consuelos!
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 22-year-old son is about to graduate from New York University.
The Live With Kelly and Ryan host celebrated the major milestone by posting a sweet throwback photo from his 2016 high school graduation on Instagram.
"Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," she captioned the image. "Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!"
Like many members of the class of 2020, Michael will be having a virtual commencement ceremony. Ripa shared the details on Friday's episode of her morning show.
"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think it's stemming more from my end of things because I realize that my firstborn child is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected," she said. "There's going to be an online—I'm not sure how it's going to work—but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind."
Ripa then said her eldest child is "such a good person and a hard worker" that she "wanted some big event celebrating him." However, she said Michael didn't seem too upset.
"And he, in typical Michael fashion, said, 'It's not a big deal. As long as I still get my degree, it's fine.' Because I think a lot of kids are really devastated and rightly so that they worked so hard and they're not getting to have their big day. But he truly doesn't seem bothered at all," she said.
Michael studied film at NYU. In fact, he's been helping his mom produce Live With Kelly and Ryan while she's been working at home.
Michael isn't the only one in the famous family to attend the school. Ripa and Consuelos' daughter, Lola Consuelos, also attends NYU. The couple also has a son named Joaquin Consuelos, who is in high school.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?