CBS
by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 15, 2020 8:56 AM
CBS
It's time to beam back up to the U.S.S. Enterprise for a new CBS All Access series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The series will star Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Spock. It takes place in the decade before Captain Kirk was head of the Enterprise and feature the crew exploring new worlds around the galaxy.
"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek: Discovery last season," Julie McNamara, executive vice president and head of programming for CBS All Access, said in a statement. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."
The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet will serve as executive producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper and Davy Perez are co-executive producers. Goldsman is still an executive producer and a "key part of the creative team" for Star Trek: Picard season two, CBS All Access said.
"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it," Kurtzman said in a statement. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."
"This is a dream come true, literally," Goldsman said in a statement. "I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I'm honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS."
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds joins the Patrick Stewart series Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks on the streaming platform. Another animated series is in the works for Nickelodeon and a show based on Section 31 with Michelle Yeoh starring is also in development.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?