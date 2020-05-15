Making Mad Max: Fury Road holds many memories for Charlize Theron with her first child.

On Thursday, the Oscar winner took to social media to commemorate the 5-year anniversary of the award-winning action film she starred in back in 2015. "5 years ago, Mad Max: Fury Road was released. As you know by now, it was a grueling, intense shoot but my god was it all worth it," she captioned a shot of herself in character. "Went back into the vault to find some of my favorite moments behind the scenes #tbt."

Among the photos was a snap of Theron holding her first child, daughter Jackson. In March 2012, it was confirmed she had adopted the youngster, just a few months before filming on the movie began.

"I became a mom right before we started shooting," she recalled in the caption. "At least my child will forever have the fun fact of 'I spent most of the first year of my life in a war rig.'"