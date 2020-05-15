Bruce Willis is here to save the day.

His daughter, Rumer Willis, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a photo of the 65-year-old actor wearing what she claimed is the same suit he wore in Armageddon.

"He said this is 'His saving the [world] outfit' (Actual one from Armageddon)," she captioned the image along with the hashtag. "#ThisManIsADamnLegend."

The Harry Stamper star also wore a mask amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

The post earned thousands of likes from followers.

"If anyone can save us, it's Bruce!!" one fan wrote in the comments section.

"He's saved us from an asteroid. Now, can he please save us from the virus?" added another.

As fans will recall, Bruce starred in the 1998 movie along with Ben Affleck, Liv Tyler, Billy Bob Thornton, Will Patton, Michael Clarke Dunan, Steve Buscemi, Owen Wilson and more. He played an oil driller who gets recruited by NASA to destroy a giant asteroid before it hits the earth.