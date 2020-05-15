by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 15, 2020 8:00 AM
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Avery and Ash are, for some reason, still trying to make it work. Avery traveled from America to Australia to meet her boyfriend of nine months, Ash, and see if they could make it work in person (they broke up three times over their short time together). So far…it's not really working.
Avery attended a seminar hosted by "relationship expert" Ash and was disturbed by some of the viewpoints he expressed about gender roles and women. After a solid day of fighting, they seemed ready to give it the old college try again and made their way to meet Sian, Ash's ex-wife, and Taj, Ash's son. Ash previously told Avery that Sian was OK with him moving to America with Taj, but after meeting with Sian herself, Avery had different ideas.
In the exclusive sneak peek above, Avery is spending time with Taj and grappling with the fact that she'd be taking his father away from him.
"I mean, Taj obviously loves his dad very much, but it's a little bit bittersweet seeing them together because if Ash were to come to America to be with me for longer periods of time, he would have to spend time away from Taj and the last thing I want to do is create issues between a parent and their child," she says in a confessional.
Avery explains to Ash that she's in a weird place because she just has a few days left of her trip and now she's worried about leaving him.
"Now that we actually have been together in person, I just know that I'm going to really, really, really miss you. Like, really miss you," Avery says.
"I came to Australia hoping to get engaged to him, but even though him and I have so much love and so much passion for each other, this is a really complicated situation and filing the K-1 visa may not be in our future," she says.
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
