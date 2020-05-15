The 100's Trippy Final Season Poster Says "It Doesn't End Here"

Things are getting twisty in the final season of The 100.

E! News has your first look at the season seven key art, and it certainly seems like there's a lot to do with that anomaly that swallowed up Octavia and Diyoza last season. There's a certain green tint to the poster, and everyone's just sort of floating around those weird symbols that showed up on Octavia's back, over a very green lake.

Then there's also that tagline we've gotta pay attention to: "It doesn't end here."

That's certainly a choice for a final season. What doesn't end where?! We've got a lot of questions, as we always do with this show, that will hopefully be answered over the next few weeks. What is that green anomaly? Where does it go? What does it have to do with everyone still back in Sanctum? Will we see Clarke go into it? What does it all mean?