Don't expect Grey's Anatomy to come back for season 17 with the same four episodes that were planned before production shut down.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who also helms Station 19, has not yet met with the writers or made plans for season 17, whenever it happens, but she could tell us one thing: some things will have to change.

Part of the Grey's finale would have dealt with the bombing at Pac-North that we saw play out on Station 19's finale tonight, and we would have seen even more references to Grey's had things gone as planned.

"We had to go into some of the episodes of Station 19 and pull some scenes and some dialogue, but not too much," Vernoff says. "It's more going to affect Grey's in the fall, like we had built to a finale that we didn't get to shoot. We didn't get to shoot he last four episodes, so for sure what we were planning to do is changing, and we want to keep some of it and some of it's going to change. We're not going to do a bombing on Station 19's finale and then do it on Grey's [next season]."