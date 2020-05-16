Cheers to National Mimosa Day With These Must-Haves

by Carolin Lehmann | Sat., May. 16, 2020 8:30 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Who doesn't love a mimosa? The brunch beverage is foolproof to mix together and can be made in any juice flavor, from pineapple to peach to classic orange. The perfect day to celebrate this beloved cocktail—and to sip on one, at that—is National Mimosa Day, May 16.
Celebrate with us by shopping the mimosa essentials below from Nordstrom, Anthropologie and more. Cheers!
Beautiful champagne glasses are a must for sipping a mimosa. The iridescent sheen of these is super eye-catching.
You're not the only one dreaming of mimosas. This blush satin sleep mask looks adorable hanging from your bed frame.
La Marca is a classic prosecco choice for mixing up mimosas. Have it delivered to your doorstep thanks to Drizly.
There's nothing like a mimosa-scented candle to get you in the spirit. This candle holds a citrus scent of blood orange, bergamot and grapefruit.
Or you can shower in the scent of your favorite beverage. This handmade body wash made with goat milk smells of a grapefruit mimosa.
How beautiful are these etched glass flutes from Slovakia? Check out their fancy gold rim.
Another great prosecco option is this one with hints of peach, pineapple, Rennet apples and sweet flowers. Get it delivered to your door with Drizly.
How unique are these textured glass champagne flutes? They have a fancy gold rim and the textured glass refracts light in a unique way.
For another mimosa-scented candle, check out this WoodWick option that burns with a satisfying crackle. It has the scent of citrus and champagne grapes.
If you're not looking to figure out the perfect prosecco and juice combo on your own, these mimosas are already pre-made for you. They have a yummy pineapple flavor.
You don't need to be at a restaurant to enjoy bottomless mimosas. This silly glass holds more than eight mimosas—just please drink responsibly, OK?
How about a mimosa bar for National Mimosa Day? These carafes with garnish bowls allow you to put together all different flavors, from blood orange to pineapple.
If you're looking for a more modestly priced champagne flute set, don't miss out on this great sale. You'll get four classic champagne flutes for only $13.
Looking for more drink inspiration? You need this stuff to make your favorite rum cocktails.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?