It's true! Kids grow up so fast these days.

We hate to break it to you Gwyneth Paltrow, but your daughter is officially a teenager. On Thursday morning, the proud mom took to Instagram and shared new photos of her growing girl, Apple.

Along the way, she couldn't help but celebrate the young woman Apple has become.

"I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but...happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor," she shared. "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what's on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades."

Gwyneth continued, "I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I'm sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."