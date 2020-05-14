by McKenna Aiello | Thu., May. 14, 2020 2:16 PM
Ashlee Simpson-Ross and Evan Ross are expecting a baby... boy!
The singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal the sex of her third child with a sweet gender reveal video that the whole fam got involved in. Ashlee's 11-year-old son Bronx Wentz and the couple's 4-year-old daughter Jagger Ross helped their mom cut open a cake filled with bright blue icing.
"It's a boy!" Ashlee told her loved ones, who appeared to be tuning into the special moment via FaceTime.
From the look on Bronx's face, he can't wait to welcome a baby brother into the fold. Meanwhile, Little Jagger didn't seem quite as excited, but her mama scooped her up and said, "You're gonna be a big sister!"
"SO STOKED 2 MEET MY BABY BOY," Evan wrote on Instagram, adding, "As [you] can tell Jagger wanted a sis."
Ashlee and Evan, who tied the knot back in 2014, announced the pregnancy late last month. On Mother's Day, Evan paid special tribute to the love of his life with a sweet Instagram post.
"HAPPIEST MOTHERS DAY TO YOU MY BEAUTIFUL," Diana Ross' son gushed alongside a series of family photos. "YOU ARE PURE LOVE. IM THE LUCKIEST MAN. YOU HAVE MADE THIS LIFE MORE BEAUTIFUL THEN I COULD HAVE EVER IMAGINED! & NOW WE HAVE ANOTHER ON THE WAY."
Watch their gender reveal above, and catch up on every episode of E!'s Ashlee + Evan here!
