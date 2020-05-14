WELCOME!
Blake Lively Shares Birthday Tribute to "Forever Sister" Amber Tamblyn

Blake Lively celebrates Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn's 37th birthday with a sweet Instagram message
By Cydney Contreras May 14, 2020 9:04 PMTags
Blake LivelyBirthdaysAmber TamblynCelebrities
Blake Lively is wishing her "forever sister" Amber Tamblyn a very happy birthday.

This Thursday marks the actress' 37th year on this earth and her Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars are sending her all the love in the world. On Instagram, Blake shared a cheeky pic of the cast along with a message to her "forever sister," who she forged a strong friendship with on the set of the beloved drama. 

Amber re-shared this Instagram Story along with the response: "Love you sis. Truly."

Though Amber, Blake, Alexis Bledel and America Ferrera live in different areas of the country, the actresses continue to be the best of friends, even as the years go by. Amber previously shared that their strong bond can always withstand the test of time. "That's the great thing about really good friendships is you can go a whole year without seeing someone and it's like you're right back in that same moment," she said.

photos
Blake Lively's Marathon of Outfits

To see some of their cutest photos together, from their days on the set to now, check out the gallery below!

Instagram
Fab Four

"Today on International Women's Day, I'm giving a shout out to the women I have been through hell and back with. The women I don't get to see enough, but when I do, we pick right back up where we left off," Amber wrote on Instagram in honor of International Women's Day in 2019. 

Instagram
Travel Buddies

"Not just my friends, but my sisters, my mentors, my inspiration—Artists, poets, activists, women. We can and do empower each other. When women support each other, we accomplish amazing things. Celebrate the women who #LeanInTogether with you," Lively captioned a group plane shot in 2016.

Instagram
When the Clock Strikes Midnight

It's become tradition for the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-stars Amber and America to ring in the New Year together. 

Instagram
Reunited and It Feels So Good

"Starting the New Year off with blessings from my Sisterhood. We've got work to do for the next generation. Let's get to it. #TIMESUP," Ferrera captioned a sweet photo with her gal pals to kick off 2018.

Instagram
Sisters for Life

When these four get together it usually includes girl talks, funny faces, pictures and lots of hugs and we're all for it.

Marion Curtis/StarPix
Sisters Support Sisters

No matter what the project, Bledel, Lively, Ferrera and Tamblyn are there to support each other. They attend each other's movie premieres, root for them on stage and show up to watch their plays. 

Instagram
Surprise!

"Look who dropped by my matinee today and made my day! #MySisterhood ! Love these women and the support they constantly show. @amberrosetamblyn , Blake & Alexis. #lipstogetherteethapart @2stnyc," Ferrera wrote.

Instagram
Partners in Politics

Whether it's the Times Up movement or walking in the Women's March in matching hats, these girls have each other's backs.

Instagram
The Next Generation

Their sisterhood is being passed down to the next generation through baby moments, being aunts to one another's children and gushing over each other's pregnancies along the way.

Instagram
Sisterhood Puns FTW

"Hipsterhood of the Traveling Pants," Tamblyn captioned one photo. "Sisterhood of the traveling Pinot," she captioned another. 

Instagram
Lifelong Bond

Whether they're fighting (pretend) on the set of a magazine shoot, or drawing the missing sister into a throwback photo, the sisterhood is clearly here to stay.

Instagram
Say Cheese!

The besties that brunch together, stay together.

