by Allison Crist | Thu., May. 14, 2020 10:00 PM
Some things are better left unsaid...publicly, at least.
Nikki Bella has never been one to shy away from speaking her mind, even when it comes to things that others might see as a little too personal. Take her and Artem Chigvintsev's sex life, for example!
In one episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki dished to her twin Brie Bella about her bedroom antics with her professional dancer love. Apparently, Artem was not too pleased with this admission, as he explained to Brie's husband, Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson).
"So, the podcast about our sex life," Artem began in the bonus clip above. "I don't know, I want to talk to you about it because I feel like, you know, some things should stay, I think, private."
Bryan revealed that this is something he's had to deal with in his own relationship; however, over time, he's come to understand that Brie and Nikki's candor is a huge part of who they are.
"One of the reasons they're so successful is because they're 100 percent open," Bryan explained. "And it's hard because I like to keep a lot of my life private. I'm a very private person. And she feels comfortable sharing 100 percent of everything. And it just can be very, very frustrating."
Artem then asked if Bryan's ever discussed the matter with Brie, which prompted him to break down her typical response.
"...what she says is, 'Well, you married me knowing that I have all these things going,'" Bryan noted. "So yeah, I've asked her. And for the most part, she tries. I will give her that, she tries."
He continued, "But then she kind of either forgets or something just gets said in the heat of the moment or whatever. And so when all of a sudden a topic of conversation comes up and she'll be like, 'Oh, well, Bryan...'"
"So, what you're saying is, they're gonna say, 'Yeah, we're gonna try,' but it never happens?" Artem asked.
Bryan attempted to reassure Artem by reiterating that Nikki and Brie do try to keep some things private.
"...so if there's any consolation, there's that," Bryan expressed. "At least they try!"
Watch the entire exchange in the above clip! Also, for examples of Brie and Nikki's candid quotes on sex, be sure to scroll through the images below.
There's no such thing as TMI for The Bella Twins.
Case in point: In March 2020, Nikki told The Bellas Podcast guest Vanessa Lachey all about how her sex life had changed since getting pregnant. Due to changing hormones and construction, the Belle Radici co-founder declared that her sexy time with Artem was "so on and off."
"Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don't know if it's me," Nikki said. "I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, 'Hey, can you massage my boobs?'" she detailed. "And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, 'Can you massage down there, too? Thanks.'"
Although Brie and Bryan are parents, that doesn't stop them from enjoying alone time.
"Bryan comes home Wednesday and we have sex around 8 p.m. So Wednesdays at 8 p.m., if you're having a cocktail, be like, 'Wow, Brie and Bryan are boning right now!'" Brie joked during an October 2019 episode of The Bellas Podcast.
Scheduled sex is still sex! Enjoy your alone time, you two.
During an October 2019 episode of The Bellas Podcast, Nikki boasted about her "amazing sex life" with love Artem.
"When they say dancers are the best, let me tell ya: Once you have a dancer, you don't go back. That's it," she gushed about the former Dancing with the Stars pro. "If he leaves me, I'm going to the ballet every night because that's that!"
She even revealed that the professional dancer "moves those hips" while naked.
Scott Angelheart/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
They did what, where?
In 2019, Brie and Nikki joined Access Hollywood's Sibley Scoles for a round of "Roller Coaster Confessions." While riding Jurassic World: The Ride at Universal Studios Hollywood, the famous twins revealed the wildest place they've had sex.
And, surprisingly, they had similar answers.
"I would say a public bathroom on the sink," Nikki declared.
"Oh my gosh, I did a public bathroom one time too," Brie added.
The more you know!
Before defining their relationship, Nikki and Artem were enjoying each other's company both in and out of the bedroom. In fact, for an April 2019 episode of their podcast, Nikki shared that Artem was an "amazing lover" with "graceful legs."
Unfortunately, Artem's fit frame had Nikki feeling a bit self-conscious, especially about her thighs.
"And can you imagine when I'm on top? That I'm gonna save for a whole other episode. Thighs galore, girl," she added.
During a 2015 episode of Total Divas, Brie shocked Nikki with news that she and husband Bryan only use the "pull-out method" during sex.
"When you're married you do not use condoms, c'mon," Brie remarked during a grocery store outing. "Birth control is putting chemicals in your body, condoms—we are married—so Bryan and I do it the old fashion way…the pull-out method."
"You're joking me, right?" Nikki responded.
At the time, Nikki was merely concerned about what an unplanned baby would do to their careers.
Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal
It's no secret that Nikki Bella wasn't the biggest fan of ex John Cena's awkward bedroom scene in Amy Schumer's hit comedy, Trainwreck. However, in an episode of Total Bellas, the retired WWE superstar revealed that the sex scene had an affect on her libido.
"Imagine watching your man do a sex scene and have the whole world see his big butt," she said at the time. "You know you get visuals. I swear I couldn't masturbate forever because I just think of the sex scene."
During a 2016 episode of Total Bellas, Brie revealed how she arranges her bedroom to get herself and Bryan in the mood. Per the Total Bellas star, it's all about the candles!
"So…because…when…Bryan and I like to light candles," Brie teased to Nikki.
"Oh wait, are you going through your sex process with me right now?" Nikki asked. "This is not why I came in here by the way."
"I know but I'm showing you," Brie replied.
At another point in the episode, Bryan made it clear that he likes "candles" and "music" as it helps him relax.
What do you think regarding Artem's private life stance? Be sure to let us know!
Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
