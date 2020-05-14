15 Pretty Bralettes That'll Support You Through WFH

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Thu., May. 14, 2020 4:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're sitting at home wearing an underwire bra, speak for yourself. We much prefer the freedom of a bralette (or no bra at all—shhh!) while working from home.

So below, the bralettes that will support you through your WFH endeavors. We've found the best fits from Anthropologie, Skims and more at a variety of price points that won't dig into, pinch or suffocate you—promise.

Read

Everything You Need to Make a Campsite at Home—Indoors or Out!

Lace Camila Bralette

We're in support of wearing lace, even if nobody is going to see it. This bralette may look beautiful, but it's still just as comfy as any other bralette with no wires and stretch lace.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$35 Madewell
Triangle Bralette in Umber

Available in a wide range of shades to match your skintone perfectly, you can't go wrong with this Skims bralette. It won't cut you off unflatteringly since it's made by Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$32 Skims
Out From Under Daisy Lace Convertible Bra in Lime

The delicate lace on this bralette is summer ready in a lime hue. It has convertible straps so you can throw on a racerback shirt over it without a second thought. 

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$20 Urban Outfitters
The Seamless Deep V Bralette in Jet Black

This bralette is extra comfy thanks to its seamless construction and stretchy ribbed material. Its wider straps offer more support. 

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$35 Lively
Calvin Klein One Cotton Bralette

We're obsessed with the scoop neckline and low back of this Calvin Klein bralette. It comes in three neutral shades—we suggest picking up all three.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$28 Urban Outfitters
Showstopper Bralette

It doesn't get prettier than this sheer bralette with flower blooms! Super romantic. 

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$58 Anthropologie
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette

The unique Bra-llelujah! from Spanx has a smoothing back and no metal hardware. What more could you want? 

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$48 Nordstrom
Stella Seamless Bralette

This seamless bralette has plenty of support thanks to thick straps. Its low scooped back is also super flattering.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$24 Anthropologie
Out From Under Daisy Lace Longline Bra in Slate

This floral lace longline bra comes in four pretty shades and looks good while still being comfortable. 

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$24
$20 Urban Outfitters
The Mesh Trim Bralette in Jet Black

This unpadded bralette is perfect for when you want some support but still a comfortable feel. It also comes in two other shades and has an eye-catching mesh trim. 

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$35 Lively
Paradise Lace Padded Plunge Bralette in Eyelet Blue

If you prefer some padding in your bralettes, this is the pick for you. It's available in eight colors and has wide straps for a support, plus a longline fit.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$40
$28 Aerie
Out From Under Micro Fusion Lace Triangle Bra in Beige

If you're seeking a barely-there feel, this lace triangle bralette is the move. It also comes in two other shades.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$20
$16 Urban Outfitters
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette

Free People's iconic crochet bralette looks super pretty peeking out from under your shirt. Its straps criss-cross in the back.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$38 Nordstrom
Palm Lace Halter Padded Bralette

If you like halter necks, opt for this lacy bralette that comes in eight colors. Its front bar detail is super cute.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$40
$28 Aerie
The Palm Lace Busty Bralette

This bralette is made with bigger busted ladies in mind. It has wide straps to really support you and comes in four hues.

E-Comm: Pretty Bralettes, WFH
$35 Lively

While you're at it, buy these things to create a comfy, ergonomic home office.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.