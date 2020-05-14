Sophia Hutchins Says Her Relationship With Caitlyn Jenner Is "Parental"

Related : Caitlyn Jenner Is Going For 30 Grandkids?!

After being at the center of years-long romance rumors, Sophia Hutchins is once again setting the record straight on her relationship with Caitlyn Jenner.

Since 2017, the two have sparked speculative reports over the nature of their relationship, particularly as they were spotted virtually everywhere together, from vacations to the red carpet.

However, in a new interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, the 24-year-old entrepreneur and executive director of the Caitlyn Jenner Foundation said her relationship with the 70-year-old reality star was never romantic.

"It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends," Hutchins said.

She explained that they had met through their hairstylist, kicked it off as friends and Hutchins started getting her booked for speaking engagements because she didn't have anyone managing her after her divorce from Kris Jenner.

Since she was living in Beverly Hills and graduating, Jenner invited Hutchins to live with her in Malibu in 2017 and manage her. "That's kind of the extent to our relationship," Hutchins said.