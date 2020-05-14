YouTube Star Corey La Barrie's Family Shares Public Memorial Plans Days After Tragic Death

Related : YouTuber Corey La Barrie Dies in Car Crash on 25th Birthday

Corey La Barrie's family is "overwhelmed" by the love and support they've received following the death of the YouTube star.

It's been just days since Corey passed away at the age of 25. His mother and brother both confirmed on social media that Corey was the victim of a drunk-driving accident, which took place on, Sunday, May 10, his 25th birthday.

"This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving," Jarrad La Barrie shared. "This is the hardest thing I've ever had to do I don't how I'm suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn't fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f--king much life's never gonna be the same without you R.I.P."