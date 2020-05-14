Hilary Duff's Makeup Tutorial Is Guaranteed to Make You Sparkle

by emily belfiore | Thu., May. 14, 2020 11:39 AM
Hilary Duff's makeup tutorial is what dreams are made of.
On Thursday, the Lizzie McGuire star treated fans to a makeup tutorial on Instagram, detailing the makeup and skincare products that have been helping her stay glam while practicing social distancing.
Rocking her newly-dyed blue hair, Duff addressed the camera, saying, "I am going to do a makeup tutorial today because I'm a little bored and we can still have pretty makeup while we're in quarantine to make our day a little bit more normal."
Kicking things off with skincare, she prepped her skin by applying a hydrating mist and followed up with an anti-aging serum from her favorite vegan brand Glycelene. Then, she gently applied Tata Harper's Boosted Contouring Eye Balm to her under-eyes and her lip area to prevent smile lines. To lock in moisture, she applied Glycelene's Rejuvenation Crème to her face, décolletage and hands before moving on to her makeup.
For her complexion makeup, she used a beauty sponge to apply Giorgio Armani Beauty's Power Fabric Foundation Balm to the areas that needed coverage. Then, she went it with RMS Beauty's "Un" Cover-Up concealer, focusing on her under-eyes to create a more illuminated-but-natural effect.
Once her base was perfectly blended, the mom of two contoured her cheekbones with Raazika Cosmetics' Contouring Palette followed by Benefit Cosmetic's Hoola Bronzer. She also used the contour shade on her eyelids and nose to create some definition. To give her cheeks a natural hint of color, Duff applied a sweep of MAC Cosmetics' Extra Dimension Blush to the apples of her cheeks, noting that its coral shade pairs well with her aqua strands.
Opting for a monochromatic look, she then used the same product on her eyes to tie her glam together. To make her cheekbones really pop, she dabbed Kevyn Aucoin Beauty's Glass Glow Face & Body Gloss to her high-points to create an instant glow.
Next up: Highlighter. To add some shimmer into the mix, the Younger star went in with Westman Atelier's Super Loaded Tinted Highlight to complete her eyeshadow look by applying it to her lid. To accentuate her high points, she also added a little dap of the champagne powder highlight to her cupid's bow, brow bones and the tip of her nose. Filling fans in on her favorite trick, she used a big fluffy brush to apply the same shade to her chest and collarbone for a sun-kissed glow.
Moving along to her eyes, Duff created a cat-eye using a blue liquid liner from Marc Jacobs Beauty and then dressed up her lashes with YSL Beauty's The Shock Volumizing Mascara. She then filled in her brows using Wunder2's Wunderbrow Eyebrow Gel, calling the affordable gel one of her favorites. But of course, no makeup tutorial is complete without a lip. To enhance her natural lip shade, the A Cinderella Story star applied ColourPop Cosmetics' Lippie Tint for the perfect mauve.
Then came the fun part. For the finishing touch, Duff applied a crystal jewel body sticker next to her eye, adding some serious sparkle to her bronzy makeup look.
