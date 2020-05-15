by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., May. 15, 2020 6:00 AM
While high school seniors may not be donning their caps and gowns on school campuses this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there's still an epic graduation ceremony being held in their honor!
In case you hadn't heard, this Saturday (May 16) celebrities, educators and inspirational figures from all over the country are virtually gathering to celebrate high school seniors during the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 special.
The LeBron James Family Foundation-held event (in conjunction with XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry Foundation Partner) will feature commencement messages, musical performances and inspirational vignettes from figures like Barack Obama, LeBron James, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Zendaya, David Dobrik, the Jonas Brothers and many more!
Check out all the details on how to watch below so that you can tune in to all the action.
All the Celebrities Stepping Up for the Class of 2020 With Virtual Proms and Commencement Speeches
When is the Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 Special?
On Saturday, May 16 the event special will be simulcast on a variety of networks, cable channels and social platforms at 8 p.m. ET/PT, 7 p.m. CT.
How can I watch the event?
NBC, ABC, FOX and CBS will air the simulcast along with cable partners ABC News Live, Bleacher Report, California Music Channel, CNN, The CW, FOX Business Network, FOX Now, FOX News Channel, Freeform, The ROK Channel, The Washington Post and Univision (which will air a Spanish-language version of the special.)
Additionally, viewers can watch the show on streaming and social platforms including Complex Networks, Facebook App, SiriusXM, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Who will I see involved with the event?
There is an exciting lineup of actors, musicians, political figures and more scheduled to make an appearance!
Among those honoring the graduates include Lana Condor, Dolan Twins, Liza Koshy, Maren Morris, Olivia Wilde, Bad Bunny, KAROL G, Charli D'Amelio, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Megan Rapinoe, Yara Shahidi, Lena Waithe, Pharrell Williams and Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.
You can see the full list of everyone involved at Graduate Together's site.
How can I get involved?
Students, teachers and families can tag social media posts with the hashtag #GraduateTogether, or share their stories on the event's website, to join the conversation.
Additionally, graduates can share their pictures and stories to the #GraduateTogether virtual yearbook and can even use a special #GraduateTogether Lens on Snapchat that will feature a black and white polka-dot background perfect to use as a portrait.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?